Castleark Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Haemonetics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Haemonetics Trading Down 2.4 %

Haemonetics Company Profile

Shares of HAE traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.07. 206,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,329. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.44. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.79.

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.