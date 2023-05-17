Castleark Management LLC Sells 10,880 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Casella Waste Systems worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at $453,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CWST stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $94.51. 107,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,719. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.06, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day moving average of $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $95.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CWST shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $37,371.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $1,220,612.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,498 shares of company stock worth $1,323,724 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

