Castleark Management LLC Sells 21,050 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,050 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 2.4% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $45,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,109,251 shares of company stock worth $411,295,505 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.75.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $434.31. 826,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,788. The company has a market cap of $412.28 billion, a PE ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.68 and a 200 day moving average of $358.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $283.11 and a 52-week high of $445.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.