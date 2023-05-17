Castleark Management LLC Sells 7,380 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Castleark Management LLC cut its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,872,000 after acquiring an additional 67,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 875,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,307,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 471,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,624,000 after buying an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $3,226,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $3,226,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,084,048.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $9,421,052. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.00.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL traded down $5.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.56 and a 200 day moving average of $298.41. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.01 and a twelve month high of $345.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $299.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Stories

