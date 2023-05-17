Castleark Management LLC Takes Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Five Below at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Five Below by 63.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,795,000 after purchasing an additional 644,271 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the third quarter worth $76,163,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,851,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Five Below by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 810,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,537,000 after buying an additional 192,857 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. Guggenheim upped their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays began coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Five Below from $234.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.43.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.22. The company had a trading volume of 175,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,730. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.84. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

