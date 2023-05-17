Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Acquired by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.86% of Cavco Industries worth $16,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,192.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total transaction of $870,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,425.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $310.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $290.99. 28,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,805. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.09. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.47 and a 12-month high of $318.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

