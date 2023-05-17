Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Trading Up 0.2%

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $139.84 and last traded at $139.02. Approximately 533,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 676,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.78.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.50.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

