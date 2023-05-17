CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.8 %

CBRE stock opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Further Reading

