Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Update

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 552,500 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the April 15th total of 599,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 38.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 290,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 79,969 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Central Puerto by 39.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 266,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 75,799 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP raised its position in Central Puerto by 50.0% in the first quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 129,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 43,253 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the second quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Central Puerto by 29.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares during the period. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CEPU traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.27. 334,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,978. The stock has a market cap of $949.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. Central Puerto has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Central Puerto ( NYSE:CEPU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Central Puerto will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

