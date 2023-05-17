Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.97

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 1706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPYYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 130 ($1.63) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 135 ($1.69) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 50 ($0.63) to GBX 110 ($1.38) in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 125 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.63) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centrica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. It operates through the following segments: British Gas Services and Solutions, British Gas Energy, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Energy Marketing and Trading, and Upstream. The British Gas Services and Solutions segment is involved in the installation, repair, and maintenance of domestic central heating and related appliances, and the provision of fixed-fee maintenance/breakdown service and insurance contracts in the UK.

