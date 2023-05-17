Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Bought by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Century Communities makes up 2.8% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 1.89% of Century Communities worth $30,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $461,966,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 381.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.
Century Communities Price Performance
NYSE CCS traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average of $57.15. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $68.10.
Insider Activity at Century Communities
In other news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $211,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.
