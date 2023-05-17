Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Bought by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Century Communities makes up 2.8% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 1.89% of Century Communities worth $30,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $461,966,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 381.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Price Performance

NYSE CCS traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average of $57.15. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $68.10.

Insider Activity at Century Communities

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Century Communities had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $735.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $211,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

