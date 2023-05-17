CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.29. 1,667,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries has a one year low of $63.63 and a one year high of $119.60.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,079,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,108,000 after buying an additional 934,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,216,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,108,000 after buying an additional 277,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,662,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,437,000 after buying an additional 117,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after buying an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.