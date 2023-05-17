CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $140.36

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$140.36 and last traded at C$139.53, with a volume of 79251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$140.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on CGI from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on CGI from C$145.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CGI from C$135.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$153.89.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$131.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$122.31.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading

