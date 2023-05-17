Chemed Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHEGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

Chemed has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Chemed has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chemed to earn $22.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $544.03 on Wednesday. Chemed has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $570.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $540.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Chemed will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total value of $1,578,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,422,463.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $6,883,810. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chemed by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,914,000 after acquiring an additional 230,531 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,742,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,705,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Chemed by 144.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after buying an additional 108,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 2,529.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after buying an additional 62,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

