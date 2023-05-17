Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0487 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Performance
CHKR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 36,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,242. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $55.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.64.
About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR)
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
- High-Yield Danaos Corporation Is About To Set Sail
- Beyond Meat Turns A Corner, But Now Is Not The Time To Buy It
Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.