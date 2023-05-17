Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0487 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Performance

CHKR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 36,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,242. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $55.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.64.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in Washita County, Oklahoma. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

