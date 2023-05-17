Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Short Interest Down 10.4% in April

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,200 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the April 15th total of 198,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Utilities

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total value of $317,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,836,682.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total transaction of $317,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,836,682.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 2,060 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $265,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $652,950. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Chesapeake Utilities stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.35. 83,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,961. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.92 and a 200 day moving average of $122.51. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $105.79 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

