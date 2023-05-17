Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lessened by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 2.3% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $154.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.72 and a 200-day moving average of $170.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

