Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 797,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,072 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $53,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 947,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,177,000 after acquiring an additional 192,935 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 583.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 880,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,655,000 after purchasing an additional 751,315 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

