Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $33.68 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,335 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $33,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EMR opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.83 and its 200-day moving average is $88.93.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.