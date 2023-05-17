Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $34.74 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,989 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,861 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $34,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $59,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.04.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $216.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $264.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.80.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

