Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 824,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,172 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Boston Scientific worth $38,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,288 shares of company stock worth $9,762,548. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

NYSE BSX opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

