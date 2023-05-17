Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 58,502 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 932,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 58,502 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $60,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.2 %

AMD stock opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.22, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,765 shares of company stock worth $10,474,960. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.