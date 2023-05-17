Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 59,322 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,322 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $64,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.98.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

