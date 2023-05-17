Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 89,990 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 783,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,990 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $44,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,159,000 after buying an additional 341,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,679,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,265,000 after acquiring an additional 37,223 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,215,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,030,000 after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,080,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,993,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRNO. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

NYSE TRNO opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.80. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $67.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

