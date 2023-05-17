Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,341 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Illinois Tool Works worth $36,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 668.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE ITW opened at $226.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.53.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.40%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

