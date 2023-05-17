Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.38

Posted by on May 17th, 2023

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAYGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Chiba Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Chiba Bank Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26.

Chiba Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. The company offers general banking services including deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions; and financial services such as leasing, securities brokerage, credit cards and others. It also develops software; and provides business management and staffing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chiba Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiba Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.