Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) PT Raised to $16.00

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Compass Point from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

REFI opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $256.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider John Mazarakis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.19 per share, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,753.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REFI. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 809,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 350,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 93.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 309,918 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at about $5,183,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at about $2,920,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at about $1,779,000. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

