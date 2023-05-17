Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after buying an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 235,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 224,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $896,733,000 after purchasing an additional 90,944 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker Stock Down 1.0 %

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.86.

SYK opened at $285.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

