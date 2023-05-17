Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,341 shares of company stock valued at $16,434,344. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.78. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

