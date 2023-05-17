Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $329,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of SPEM opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $37.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

