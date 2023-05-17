Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $535,000 Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REET. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 67,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.