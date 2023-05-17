Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $692,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $306.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.77, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.33.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,516 shares of company stock worth $18,551,964. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

