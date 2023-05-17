Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $163.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

