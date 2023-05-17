Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Snowflake by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,060,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,170,000 after buying an additional 36,913 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,644,000 after buying an additional 754,039 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after purchasing an additional 41,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Snowflake by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,097,000 after purchasing an additional 27,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.17.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total value of $2,185,707.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,276.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total value of $2,185,707.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,276.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,119 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,817. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $171.71 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $205.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.79.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

