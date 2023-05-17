Chiliz Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $746.94 million and $32.57 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,975,647,158 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

