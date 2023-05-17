Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 1.2% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.83% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $703,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,021.37.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,790 shares of company stock valued at $33,073,075. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMG traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,047.59. 102,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,154. The stock has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,786.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,611.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $2,077.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.73 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.