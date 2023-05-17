Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chubb by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,001,000 after purchasing an additional 103,984 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,856,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,000,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,845,000 after purchasing an additional 68,754 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Chubb by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,176,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,910,000 after purchasing an additional 293,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.5 %

CB opened at $200.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.30.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CB. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

