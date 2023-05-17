Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 671.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,691 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $181.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.