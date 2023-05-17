Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 979.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,519 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 24,422.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,164,721 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 21,900.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 878,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $122,633,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 114.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 868,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $128,922,000 after purchasing an additional 463,676 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James raised FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Melius began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

FedEx Stock Performance

In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $221.27 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.