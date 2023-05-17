Cibc World Markets Corp Has $10.06 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 123.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.10.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $558.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $564.19.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.21%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

