Cibc World Markets Corp Has $8.53 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 254,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after buying an additional 128,674 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,472,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,636,000 after purchasing an additional 210,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,348 shares of company stock worth $4,068,713. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $138.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.71.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

