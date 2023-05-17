Cibc World Markets Corp Has $8.97 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3,177.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,654 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 346,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,579,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tyson Foods by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,455,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,607,000 after buying an additional 316,291 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 51,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,632,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,690,000 after acquiring an additional 434,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donnie King acquired 10,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

TSN opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average is $61.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $92.34.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

