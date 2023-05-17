Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $7.68 Million Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 122,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,683,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,160 shares of company stock worth $16,192,067. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $78.30. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.