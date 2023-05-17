Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 111,862 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 693.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,862 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Southern by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Southern by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,037,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,517,000 after buying an additional 841,094 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,059,966.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,898.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,059,966.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,898.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,908. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Stock Down 2.1 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.07.

SO opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.87 and a 200 day moving average of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.