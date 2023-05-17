Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 939 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 30,375.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,673.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,556.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,495.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,782.00 to $3,125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,712.06.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.