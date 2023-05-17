Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.94-15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.95 billion.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.63. The stock had a trading volume of 26,302,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,107,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $195.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.22. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.38.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

