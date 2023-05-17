Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Short Interest Update

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 12,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 953,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTXR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 269.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 33,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NASDAQ CTXR opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $182.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.38. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $1.71.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. Its products include I/ONTAK, Mino-Lok, Halo-Lido, Mino-Wrap, and Novecite.

