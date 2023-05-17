Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 58 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $641.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $628.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $582.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

