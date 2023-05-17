Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $1.93 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 169.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,978 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned about 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 664,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,867,000 after purchasing an additional 113,585 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 353.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 77,996 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 202.8% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 66,562 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 565,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,452,000 after acquiring an additional 28,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 317.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EAGG stock opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $50.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

