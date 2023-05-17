Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $2.92 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $248.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $258.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.